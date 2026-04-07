Pune/Nashik: The Dindori police on Monday wrote to the local civic body seeking details on the ownership of a roadside well in Dindori town, where nine members of a family died after their multi-utility vehicle (MUV) plunged into it on Friday night. Dindori police seek civic body’s clarification on well ownership

The victims, including six children, were residents of Indore village. The local police had lodged an FIR against Rajendra Raje, since the initial feedback was that he is the owner of the well.

However, the Nashik rural SP, Balasaheb Patil, told HT that while investigating the case, the local police received feedback that the well owner, Rajendra Raje, had transferred the ownership of the well to the local Nagar Panchayat a couple of years back.

“The local police have written to the civic body to furnish details as to who the owner of the well is. The police’s next course of action would depend on the feedback that we get from the civic body,” added Patil.

The chief officer of the civic body, Sandeep Chaudhari, could not be reached for comment.

Sources in the Nagar Panchayat said that the details of the ownership of the well can be confirmed only after the town planning department provides the civic body with a copy of the layout of that area where the accident took place.

An official from the civic body, requesting anonymity, said, “My feedback is that the ownership of the well was with Raje. And that is the reason the police lodged an FIR against him after the accident.”