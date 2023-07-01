MSEDCL to focus on reducing power outages, says director

Sanjay Taksande, director (operations) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL-Mahavitaran), has issued directives to MSEDCL Pune circle personnel saying that an increase in power outages will not be tolerated. He further added that special efforts should be taken to keep power supply interruptions to a minimum.

Sanjay Taksande, director (operations) of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited conducted a meeting in Pune (HT PHOTO)

Wagholi, Kharadi, Viman Nagar, Nigdi, Uruli Kanchan, and Wagholi have recently endured frequent power failures due to technical issues. In addition, throughout the month of April and May, power cuts were reported in central city areas as well.

On that basis, Taksande held the review meeting on Friday during his visit to Pune.

Pointing out the issue of regular power cuts in Pune circle, he said, “The local system should be more responsive and vigilant. Power outages should be minimised and alternate arrangements should be made to ensure an uninterrupted supply. Headquarters is carefully reviewing power supply interruptions. Therefore, precautions and necessary measures should be taken to prevent system breakdowns.”

He also instructed that senior officials of the main office should conduct a daily review to address customer complaints more efficiently. Therefore, any complaints received from customers should be resolved quickly. Additionally, requests for name changes or corrections on electricity bills should be dealt with immediately.

The head of operations at Mahavitaran further warned that if intentional damage is discovered, appropriate action will be taken.

Taksande also underlined the importance of reducing electricity transmission losses throughout the Pune circle.

“Along with achieving 100% monthly bill recovery, it is crucial to meet the target of recovering outstanding amounts set by MSEDCL,” he said.

The meeting was attended by regional director Ankush Nale, chief engineer Rajendra Pawar, superintendent engineer Arvind Bulbule, Yuvraj Jarag, Sanjeev Rathod (in-charge), and Dr Suresh Wankhede, as well as executive engineers and senior officers from all departments.

According to one of the senior officials of MSEDCL, Pune Circle, “As per standard procedure, we restore power supply in 4 to 6 hours in urban areas and 24 hours in urban areas if there are no major faults. In the first few days of monsoon, there are chances for frequent power outages due to overhead wire cut, tree felling, damage to underground power cables etc.”

BOX: Meeting pointers

· System should be more responsive and vigilant

· Reviewing power supply interruptions

· To ensure alternate arrangements for uninterrupted supply

· To prevent system breakdowns

· Promptly address various complaints besides billing

