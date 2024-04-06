Displaced by Pavana dam, farmers threaten to boycott general elections

The Pavana Dharangrasta Kruti Samiti (PDKS) members and farmers affected by the Pavana dam project have threatened to boycott the upcoming general elections. Over 900 families from 24 villages uprooted by the project have threatened to boycott polls if their demands pending since past five decades are not met. According to the protesting farmers, 24 villages were affected by the Pavana dam built in 1972. Of the 5,926 acres acquired for the project, 3,200 was used for dam work and the remaining 2,726 have been allegedly given to developers and industries. (HT FILE)

PDKS has written to the Pune district collector Suhas Diwase, Member of Parliament (MP), Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and tehsildar of their area.

Narayan Bodke, president, PDKS, said, “Of the 1,203 account holders affected by the dam project, only 340 have been rehabilitated in 1973. The rest are awaiting relief from authorities since past 50 years, leaving us with no option but to boycott the elections.”

In December last year, PDKS staged a protest and later withdrew its threat to stop water supply to Pimpri-Chinchwad after the district administration assured to speed up the compensation process. The administration had assured to provide two acres in Pavana and two acres outside its civic limits to the affected farmers.

Laxman Kale, secretary, PDKS, said, “The administration has cheated us, and the water for Pimpri-Chinchwad residents are diverted to industries.”

Despite repeated attempts, Diwase could not be reached for comments.