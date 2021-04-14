Home / Cities / Pune News / Dist admin warns PMC over unpaid mining royalties
pune news

Dist admin warns PMC over unpaid mining royalties

The Pune district administration has issued a written warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as regards unpaid royalties due from contractors involved in development works in the PMC’s jurisdiction
By Siddharth Gadkari
PUBLISHED ON APR 14, 2021 07:41 PM IST
HT Image

The Pune district administration has issued a written warning to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), as regards unpaid royalties due from contractors involved in development works in the PMC’s jurisdiction.

Deputy divisional officer Santoshkumar Deshmukh, issued the letter to the PMC’s road department on Wednesday, over the unpaid dues for the last five years.

Earlier, Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh had also written a letter to the PMC, demanding the royalty be paid based on development work in the city.

In his letter, Deshmukh has informed PMC officials about taking action under a clause of misappropriation of government money.

The letter was issued by the district collector on February 17, 2021. In this letter, the collector mentioned the amount paid by PMC contractors as 15.54 crore.

As per law, those who dig three feet below the surface have to pay a royalty of 400 per 100 cubic feet to the revenue department.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Minor girl raped inside her house in Katraj

Minor driving goods vehicle dies in road accident

Industries seek more clarity, exemptions on lockdown guidelines

Leopard cub rescued from feral dogs in Pune district

In the city premises, this tax is collected by the tehsildar under the Maharashtra Land Revenue Code 1965, 48(7).

As per law, the government agency should add 400 per 100 cubic metre of royalty to the contractor’s bill and deposit the funds in the state government coffers.

As per law, PMC should collect the royalty amount from contractors and deposit it with the Pune district’s revenue department.

VG Kulkarni, chief superintendent engineer of the road department said, “We received a letter from the Pune district administration. They are claiming 100 crore as royalty. Administration has fixed a charge of 400 per 100 cubic metres. However, PMC charges 140 per 100 cubic metres as digging charges from contractors. How can we pay 400 per 100 cubic metre?”

He further said, “As per law, if any contractor or agency uses minerals for commercial purposes or sells it, then mining royalty is applicable and the contractor or agency should have to pay an amount to the state government. At the corporation level, contractors are not using the minerals for any commercial purpose.”

It has been found that the PMC has deposited a royalty amount that is lower in comparison to the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in spite of having more land under its jurisdiction.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP