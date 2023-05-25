Pune district admin prepping for Palkhis

To ensure that devotees and Warkaris (a section of pilgrims) are served hygienic, healthy food and beverages during the Palkhis (processions), the district administration has started inspecting hotels and vendors on the Palkhi routes along with screening the staff of these joints for communicable diseases so as to avoid the spread of infection. As thousands of Warkaris partake of the food and beverages at various food joints, restaurants and hotels on the Palkhi routes, these food business operators have been banned from serving stale, spoiled and uncovered food. Upon successful completion of the inspection which is mandatory, the respective food vendors will be given a card by the Zilla Parishad (ZP) health officials. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

Dr Ramchandra Hankare, district health officer, said, “The water sources at 45 locations and 106 water tankers supplying drinking water will be inspected, and water samples will be tested at regular intervals. A survey has been conducted along the Palkhi routes and no stone will be left unturned in the prevention of vector-borne diseases. The spraying and fogging of insecticide in the villages on the Palkhi routes has started. This will help us avoid any outbreak of vector-borne disease/s during the event. During the Palkhis, the team will also create awareness about heatwaves and heat-related ailments.”

During the Palkhi last year, 946 patients – the highest in the last nine years - required emergency care. Whereas nearly 23,827 patients required onsite care. This year, all nearby government hospitals and private hospitals empanelled under government schemes will be contacted for effective stabilisation of patients during emergency. Private hospitals on the route have been asked to keep 10% of the beds reserved for the Warkaris.

Ayush Prasad, chief executive officer (CEO) of the ZP Pune, said that awareness will be raised regarding the dos and don’ts for non-communicable diseases such as hypertension and diabetes and for maternal and child health during the Palkhis. Arrangements will also be made for management of waste and biomedical waste.

Prasad said, “There will be round-the-clock indoor patients’ facility available through the health centres. Doctors and a health team will be available with the Palkhis throughout. At Dive Ghat, a special 10-bed indoor patients’ facility has been set up, considering there would be thousands of Warkaris including the elderly walking along the Ghat section. This centre will have cold drinking water, coolers, fans, medicines and intravenous fluids as medical aid. Medical kits will be given to the people who need them.”

A total 75 ambulances of ‘108’ service and 110 ambulances of ‘102’ service will be deployed on both Palkhi routes. In Pune, 15 ambulances will be deployed during Palkhi Mukkam. Fifteen ambulances will be deployed at Pandharpur before, during, and after Ashaadi Ekadashi.