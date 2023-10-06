Divisional commissioner visits Sassoon hosp to check preparedness

PUNE

Pune divisional commissioner, Saurabh Rao and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Sassoon General Hospital on Friday. (HT PHOTO)

Pune divisional commissioner, Saurabh Rao and district collector Rajesh Deshmukh on Friday conducted a surprise visit to the Sassoon General Hospital (SGH) to check the preparedness of the healthcare facility.

The divisional commissioner visited SGH after the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde, on Thursday held a video conference with top officials of civic bodies and district collectors in the state to check the preparedness of hospitals in their jurisdictions.

A detailed report about the shortcomings and preparedness with long-term and short-term measures at the hospital to handle emergency situations will be submitted to the state government on Monday, Rao said.

“The work process of SGH and long-term measures and short-term measures to upgrade the healthcare facilities at SGH will be sent by us. We visited the ICU, trauma centre, casualty ward, and ward number 16 at the hospital. Daily 2,000 patients visit the SGH for treatment on an OPD basis and around 350 patients get admitted at the hospital,” said, Rao.

Rao further informed the hospital has an adequate stock of medicines but there is a need for a few more medicines that have to be made available. The hospital has a shortage of staff given the huge load of patients.

“We are going to request the government to make nursing staff available on priority at SGH. Class IV staff will be made available to SHH at the earliest,” Rao noted.

Committee to review the health status of prison inmates at SGH

Rao and Deshmukh also visited ward number 16 where the prison inmates are admitted for treatment. Earlier a jail inmate, Lalit Anil Patil (34) from Yerawada Central Jail who was admitted to ward number 16 in SGH managed to give a slip to the authorities on Monday night.

A three doctors committee has been established to conduct a review of prison inmates undergoing treatment at SGH. Currently, there are eight prison inmates undergoing treatment and admitted at SGH. The committee will conduct a case-by-case review of the inmates undergoing treatment Rao said.

Rao informed that the investigations into the issues of the prison inmate fleeing from the hospital will be completed in the next two to three days. Action will be taken against the respective person found responsible.

Dr Sanjeev Thakur, dean of BJ Medical College and SGH, said, “I have given a deadline till Saturday 5 pm to doctors and head of department to come up with the status report of prison inmates undergoing treatment. The doctors have been asked to provide treatment to the prison inmates at the earliest and the inmates who don’t need hospitalisation should be discharged. The doctors at the hospital only provide treatment to the inmates and the inmates are under the security of the Police. We have the responsibility to only provide the treatment,” Thakur added.

