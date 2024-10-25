Menu Explore
Diwali rush adds to traffic woes at central parts of city

ByDheeraj Bengrut
Oct 25, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Vehicle ban on busy streets at central parts of the city, implemented by traffic police to facilitate festival shopping, has left visitors and residents stranded on roads and taking longer time to commute

Pune: The vehicle ban on busy streets at central parts of the city, implemented by the traffic police department to facilitate festival shopping, has left visitors and residents stranded on roads and taking longer time to commute. The areas witness regular traffic congestion with cops seen manning vehicular movement.

Vehicle ban on busy streets at central parts of the city, implemented by traffic police to facilitate festival shopping, has left visitors and residents stranded on roads and taking longer time to commute. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)
Vehicle ban on busy streets at central parts of the city, implemented by traffic police to facilitate festival shopping, has left visitors and residents stranded on roads and taking longer time to commute. (MAHENDRA KOLHE/HT)

The traffic police have banned four-wheelers on Shivaji Road and Bajirao Road to allow people to visit city’s central parts to buy clothes, sweets, and festive essentials. The vehicle restriction will be in effect till November 5 for the Diwali season.

The ban on vehicle entry has left Shivaji Road, Bajirao Road, Laxmi Road and Kelkar Road congested with citizens demanding that the police should withdraw its decision and implement better traffic regulations to manage the rush.

“We are afraid to take out our vehicles as the roads are jam-packed with festival crowd,” said Ajay Padhye of Sadashiv Peth area.

According to the Pune traffic police department, citizens visiting Bajirao Road, Shivaji Road, Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Kelkar Road and Mandai areas for shopping should park their vehicles at Babu Genu Parking, Misal Parking, Hamalwada Parking and Sane Parking lots.

“We have deployed additional staff at peth areas to monitor vehicle movement and manage crowd. Citizens are urged to plan their shopping trips wisely and stay vigilant to ensure a safe and joyful Diwali celebration, besides cooperating with the traffic police,” said Amol Zende, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

