Diwali vacation extended, schools in Pune to reopen from November 22

PUNE Ahead of the National Achievement Survey (NAS) 2021, the Diwali vacation was cut short till November 10. However, the education department has issued guidelines to extend the vacation now till November 22 after the survey is done. Earlier, schools were struggling to get students acquainted with the offline mode. However, now the process is delayed by another week.

Before the reopening of schools, teachers are struggling to get the students back on track as offline education begins again.

As per the notification issued by the education department late on Thursday evening, Diwali vacations were from October 28 to November 10.

Sunanda Wakhare, education officer (secondary), Pune district, said that due to the NAS 2021 two days, November 11 and November 12 the schools will remain functional.

“After this, schools are requested to take five more days of leave from November 13 to November 18. After this, on November 19, schools will remain shut due to Guru Nanak Jayanti. And so, all schools will reopen on November 20, which is Saturday,” said Wakhare.

As November 21 is Sunday, the schools will reopen from November 22.

Harishchandra Gaikwad, president of the Pune district principals’ association, said that the extended leave will not affect the students’ attendance.

“On November 11 and November 12, the students barely attended schools in these two days. In the yearly planning, the Diwali vacation is till November 20. Parents and teachers usually plan an outstation stay during this time and so the extension of holidays on the occasion of Diwali is an apt course of action for schools,” said Gaikwad.

Medha Sinnarkar, principal of Laxmanrao Apte Prashala, said that this frequent change of schedule is not good for students as it might affect them.

“Many students must have gotten back from their village and would be disappointed if they returned earlier. In these two days, the attendance of school was very poor,” said Sinnarkar.

