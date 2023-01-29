Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / DJ dies in road accident

DJ dies in road accident

pune news
Published on Jan 29, 2023 11:20 PM IST

Pune: A 28-year-old disc jockey (DJ) died after his motorcycle hit a stray dog at the bridge in front of Wadia College on Wednesday

He was not wearing a helmet and died of head injuries. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: A 28-year-old disc jockey (DJ) died after his motorcycle hit a stray dog at the bridge in front of Wadia College on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Piyush Kirit Mandalik of Rasta Peth. Police officials said the accident happened early morning when he was returning home from work.

Mandalik was riding home when his bike hit a stray dog that suddenly ran across the road. The motorcycle skidded and he died of head injuries. He was not wearing a helmet, said a police official. He was immediately shifted to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP