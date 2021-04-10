Déjà vu as Pune preps for more restrictions

The weekend lockdown imposed across Maharashtra to bring the Covid-19 surge under control elicited a strong response across Pune on Saturday with streets and markets across city wearing a deserted look, a scene reminiscent of last year.

After Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with leaders of various political parties, Saturday’s complete lockdown could also be a prelude to a complete closure that the state government may announce in the next two days.

“To break the chain, the government and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray is of the view that a strict lockdown has to be imposed for next few days. After that, some relaxations can be offered gradually. The decision in this regard will be taken in a day or two,” said senior Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan.

Most people in Pune preferred to stay at home by following government’s instructions to avoid crowd even during morning hours when essential services like milk supply was operational.

The weekend lockdown, announced earlier, will be in effect from Friday evening 6pm until Monday 7am to contain the spread of lockdown. Pune has been worst affected with the district reporting over 10,000 cases every day.

The deserted roads brought back memories of last year’s lockdown when citizens were inside their homes for almost two months. Citizens clicked photos of the deserted photos from their buildings and circulated them on social media.

Mandai, the major vegetable market was completely closed while Swargate State Transport (ST) bus depot saw fewer people boarding intercity buses.

Police and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) administration since Friday evening ensured that there would be strict lock down in the city and allowed only medical shops and milk shops, even the Agriculture Produce Market Committees (APMC) were closed.

APMC administrator Madhukar Garad said, “As instructed by local administration, the APMC had already communicated to the farmers not to bring their agriculture produce to the market on Sunday. The vegetable and fruit market would remain closed.”

As the police and municipal administration had already instructed not to allow vegetable sale for two days, the hawkers also did not sell on the roads.

All the key roads and chowks including Swargate, Shivajinagar, Laxmi road, Alka Talkies chowk, Solapur road, Ahmednagar road, Pune-Mumbai road, Satara road wore a deserted look.

Pune district guardian minister Ajit Pawar expressed gratitude for giving an overwhelming response, despite some anger among some on the implementation of lockdown.

As there was a weekend lockdown in other cities, people travelling from other cities too preferred not to visit Pune.

The city only saw essential services and ambulances on the roads.

By considering the weekend lock down, some NGOs and political leaders started auto service for needy people who want to visit hospitals or emergency works.

Cab driver Satish Kamate said, “Though cab service was allowed, there was less demand for it. Even there were very few commuters at bus stands, railway stations.”

Police erected the barricades at various locations and were asking citizens reasons for travelling.