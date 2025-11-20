DNA report confirms leopard shot dead by forest department killed two persons

Pune: Wildlife forensic analysis has confirmed that all three hair samples collected by the Junnar Forest Division in connection with a recent leopard death case belonged to the same adult big cat shot dead in Shirur. Wildlife forensic analysis confirms three hair samples collected by Junnar Forest Division in connection with recent leopard death case belonged to the same adult big cat shot dead in Shirur. (HT FILE)

Smita Rajhans, assistant conservator of forests, Junnar Forest Division, said the DNA test has established that the same leopard was involved in two fatal attacks. The animal was shot dead by the forest department in Pimparkhed village of Shirur tehsil at around 10pm on November 4.

After the shooting, the forest department sent hair samples collected from the bodies of Shivanya Bombe and Rohan Bombe—killed in leopard attacks on October 12 and November 2 respectively—for DNA testing.

According to the report, the samples—labelled Shivanya, Rohan and leopard—were received on November 7 and examined at the Wildlife Research and Training Centre. The DNA analysis was completed on November 14.

Forensic experts first used genetic markers to confirm that all samples belonged to a leopard, even though they had been initially logged as an unknown species. Sex identification using markers confirmed that the samples came from a male.

The result came from microsatellite genotyping, an advanced DNA profiling technique. Of eight genetic markers tested, five showed identical patterns, allowing experts to conclusively determine that all three samples originated from the same individual leopard. The test was repeated twice, with both rounds producing identical results.

Forest officials said the samples named Shivanya and Rohan were collected from the victims’ bodies at the attack sites. The confirmation that all samples match brings scientific clarity to the investigation.