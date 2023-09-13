Doctor held for duping man of 2.21 crore in investment fraud

Pune: The city police arrested a 28-year-old doctor, from Kolhapur, on allegations of duping a man of ₹2.21 crore by promising over 70 per cent returns on investment in an educational institute located at Satara, which was already sold off.

Dr Deshmukh was produced before a magistrate’s court in Pune on Tuesday and remanded to police custody until September 15. (REPRESENTATIVE PIC)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused has been identified as Dr Sanjog Mahadev Deshmukh of Shivaji Park, Kolhapur and hailing from Khatav in Satara. The complaint was filed by a resident of Aranyeshwar, Pune, at the Sahakarnagar Police Station on July 20.

Dr Deshmukh was produced before a magistrate’s court in Pune on Tuesday and remanded to police custody until September 15.

According to the police, the accused, who came in contact with the accused in 2021-22, lured the victim to invest in Satara-based educational institute for 70 per cent returns. The complainant approached the police when he came to know that the institute was already sold out.

Sahakarnagar Police Station had filed a case under Sections 406, 420, 409, 506, 504, 120(b) and 34 of the IPC on July 20.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON