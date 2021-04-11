DoD agrees to give land along old Pune-Mumbai highway to PMC, MahaMetro

The Pune district administration’s proposal to hand over a piece of land in the Yerawada area to the department of defence (DoD) and in return acquire the defence land near Khadki along the old Mumbai Pune highway for the Maha-Metro and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) project has received an approval from the department of defence.

If the deal is carried out successfully, the pending issue of the road widening of the old Mumbai-Pune highway will be resolved.

After a final approval from the state government, the Pune Metro will start work on the 800 meters stretch between All Saints high school junction to Kadhki Railway Gate No.20.

On the stretch of the highway in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limit from the Khadki railway gate to All Saints high school junction of Pune Metro, the work had hit a roadblock due to the lack of road width.

PMC highlighted serious traffic problems if Pune Metro construct pillars at the centre of the highway. The Maha-Metro was trying to resolve the issue at a higher level.

Pune divisional commissioner, Pune district collector were discussing with the department of defence and the estate department to find a solution. Finally, the Pune district collectorate proposed to offer an equal value of land that was accepted by the department.

Dr. Jayashree Katare, resident Pune district collector said, “The defence has shown a positive response to hand over the land to the MahaMetro and PMC near Khadki area for road widening. A piece of land will be handed over to defence in return which they have already possessed for their work. There are few lands which defence has already used for their purposes, but they will choose one of them which will be handed over.”

Hemant Sonawane, general manager of Maha-Metro said, “Defence has demanded equivalent land located in Yerawada area in exchange of land required for Metro work and road widening along the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Khadki railway station. Pune Divisional Commissioner has sent a proposal to give equal value land to defence.”

He further said, “Defence has a piece of state government land on lease in Yerawada which they want. If the state approves, MahaMetro will get the land near Khadki area.”

Deal to save PMC’s ₹127 crore

According to PMC road department officials, “The PMC was pursuing defence land for road widening of old Mumbai-Pune highway to complete the stretch of the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) from Harris bridge to the Patil Estate area. The PCMC has already completed BRTs roué in their jurisdiction up to Harris bridge, due to the lack of road widening, it is in an incomplete stage.”

“Now, the Pune divisional commissioner has agreed to give an equal value of land of 10.76 acre to the d3efence which the PMC and Metro will use for their project work. It costs ₹127 crore as per government valuation, it means there is no need to give ₹127 crore to defence,” he added.

Lalit Bode, PMC executive Engineer of road department said, “The issue of land will be solved soon and PMC will be able to complete the BRTS stretch. After completing BRTS on old Mumbai Pune highway, commuters will travel past from PCMC to PMC BRTS corridor up to COEP fly over without any hurdle.”