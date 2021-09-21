Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Pune News / Domestic violence: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest man, father-in-law
pune news

Domestic violence: Pimpri-Chinchwad police arrest man, father-in-law

The victim of domestic violence has also claimed that the in-laws hid her husband’s impotence from her and misled her into believing that he is an engineer
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 21, 2021 12:32 AM IST
In the domestic violence case the Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 33-year-old husband and his 62-year-old father for allegedly making a woman drink a chicken’s blood. (AFP/REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

PUNE The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have arrested a 33-year-old husband and his 62-year-old father for allegedly making a woman drink a chicken’s blood.

A case has also been registered against the 53-year-old mother-in-law.

The accused were following a self-proclaimed godman’s directions.

The victim has also claimed that the in-laws hid her husband’s impotence from her and misled her into believing that he is an engineer.

The huband’s father then allegedly tried to force himself on her in order to impregnate her.

“He is a diploma engineer and she has a bachelor’s degree. They have been living separately for the past four months after being married since December 30, 2018. We will investigate all claims made in the complaint. We have arrested the two,” said inspector Jitendra Kadam of Bhosari police station, who is investigating the case.

A case in the matter was registered on Sunday night based on the woman’s complaint.

The woman claimed that when she found out about the impotence of the man and told her relatives about it. Her in-laws then allegedly beat her up for doing so.

The woman mentioned physical and mental abuse by the in-laws since 2018.

A case under Sections 498(a), 354(a), 323, 504, 506, and 34 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 3 of Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013 was registered at Bhosari police station.

