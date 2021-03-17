Home / Cities / Pune News / 'Don't think complete lockdown is necessary', says Pune mayor
On Tuesday, Pune reported a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 count as infections surpassed 3,500-mark.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 08:30 AM IST
A healthcare worker taking swab to test Covid-19 at a testing centre in Pune.(HT Photo/Ravindra Joshi)

The mayor of Pune has said that there is no plan to impose a complete lockdown in the city due to the Covid-19 situation. Pune is among the cities in Maharashtra which is badly affected by the resurgence of the coronavirus disease.

"We have made micro containment zones, increased screening and testing. I don't think imposing a complete lockdown is necessary right now," Pune's mayor Muralidhar Mohol told news agency ANI.

He, however, said that health authorities in the district have increased screening and testing to contain the fresh surge.

On Tuesday, Pune reported a huge spike in its daily Covid-19 count as infections surpassed 3,500-mark. The total caseload in the district stands at 4,10,347, according to state government's health bulletin.

The death toll in the district reached 9,440 with 12 more fatalities on Tuesday.

Pune, in worst-affected Maharashtra, lags other cities when it comes to inoculating its population against the deadly infection. The health department data showed that till March 12, only 10% of those above the age of 45 with comorbidities and about 13% of those above the age of 60 have got their first dose as of March 13 under phase 2 of vaccination.

In comparison, Mumbai hae given vaccine to 16 per cent of its population and Nagpur 12 per cent.

Meanwhile, the aituation in Maharashtra has worried the Centre. Government officials have said that the state is at “the beginning of its second wave".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a crucial meeting with states where he is expected to raise the issue of states where the Sars-CoV-2 virus appears to be taking hold once again.

PM Modi is also likely to stress on the need to accelerate vaccinations, said officials aware of the developments.

