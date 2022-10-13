Double & unauthorised parking obstructs traffic on FC, JM roads

At a time when Pune is reeling under a nightmarish traffic situation due to citizens disobeying traffic rules and neglect on the part of the traffic police, two arterial roads of the city – F C road and J M road – have been riddled with problems related to double- and unauthorised parking, leading to chaos on the twin roads.

When contacted, deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Rahul Srirame said, “The issue of double parking, unauthorised parking, and usage of space of the lanes and bylanes is very serious and is causing traffic jams on the two roads, which is affecting the smooth flow of traffic to other, central parts of the city. We have devised a five-point plan and special traffic patrolling teams are taking action against the four-wheelers violating traffic rules on these two roads.”

However, a visit to the two roads by the Hindustan Times team revealed the emptiness of the claims made by the traffic branch. High-end four-wheelers could be seen blatantly parked outside important hotels on F C road, with the owners then proceeding to get into their respective vehicles and coolly driving away. Private cars were parked on the road near the hotels: Vaishali, Roopali and Wadeshwar, and near various pizza joints including Venky’s Express.

The police patrolling team was conspicuous by its absence both in the morning and evening, and motorists were seen breaking traffic rules with impunity. Traffic jams could be seen right from Good Luck chowk to Dnyaneshwar Paduka chowk.

Sanika Joshi, a software professional, said, “We are seeing an increasing number of car-owners parking their vehicles on the main F C road without thinking about the traffic jams they are causing. Traffic policemen coming in towing vans focus only on young students who are soft targets, and shy away from taking action against car-owners blatantly parking their vehicles outside prominent hotels.”

Lambasting the traffic police’s selective enforcement and double standards, Joshi said, “The police are selective in their drives, and it is seen that violations outside powerful and influential businesses are brushed under the carpet. This is affecting traffic enforcement in a big away, and Pune is becoming the most chaotic city due to the traffic police’s ‘please the influential’ attitude.”

Civic activist Qaneez Sukhrani said, “Very close monitoring is required by the traffic police and the board has been put up by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC). The enforcement is on the part of the police so what are they waiting for! Action has to be undertaken repeatedly to decongest the two main roads. Violators need to be taken to task otherwise the situation will further worsen leading to traffic chaos.”

Vox populi

Traffic jams on F C road have become a serious issue. Especially for us, as we have to travel from here frequently. There’s plenty of space on both sides for parking and there’s a paid parking area as well, which gives enough space for people to park their vehicles. Why does anyone need to park their vehicles in the middle of the road or at some place where it is causing a jam for no reason? I don’t get it. If all of us become a little cooperative and think about others as well, there will be no need for strict rules and this will not be an issue anymore.

Kasturi Anant Divakar

We stay opposite the Fergusson college main gate, Shirole road, and face this huge problem of vehicles parked on the road. Sometimes it is so difficult that people park their vehicles in front of our main entry gate and some of them even park their vehicles inside our building premises. We face accidents and noise from honking which is extremely irritating. It is very disturbing, especially when children are asleep at night.

Aishwarya Shirole

The number of vehicles in cities is increasing, leading to illegal parking which in turn is leading to traffic congestion. Illegal parking is a problem as the flow of traffic on the roads is blocked. Temporarily parked vehicles near popular hotels and cafes can also be a problem if they are left on pavements or in cycle lanes. These obstructions can make it difficult for people to get around safely. The lack of parking space in these hotels is the main reason for illegal parking, and the authorities need to take action to solve this problem.

Advocate Sangram Daulatrao Jadhav.

F C road and J M road are hotspots for youngsters and people from all age groups due to the vibrant atmosphere. However, indiscriminate and illegal parking on both sides of these roads needs to be immediately dealt with to decongest the area. The traffic police have an important role to play in the smooth movement of traffic on these roads.

Puja Raj

Giving special treatment to certain people is very discriminatory on the part of the traffic police. If a common man parks his car in ‘no parking’ even for a few minutes, he or she gets fined or their vehicles get towed. Vehicles parked on these roads disturb the entire traffic flow in the area. F C road connects top hospitals in the city. I have witnessed ambulances getting stuck in traffic jams due to roads being blocked by illegally parked vehicles.

Mohammad Saif