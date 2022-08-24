Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU

Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai.

The centre would benefit students pursuing degree and postgraduation courses from the university. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.

“It is the first-of-its-kind centre started on SPPU campus by another state university. Technological universities are started for specialisation of subjects. These centres will help to be ready for next-generation technologies,” said Koshiyari.