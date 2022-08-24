Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU

Dr Babasaheb tech varsity regional centre inaugurated at SPPU

pune news
Published on Aug 24, 2022 12:51 AM IST

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on SPPU campus

Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on SPPU campus. (SHANKAR NARAYAN/HT )
ByHT Correspondent

Pune: Governor and Chancellor of universities Bhagat Singh Koshiyari inaugurated the “Pune Regional Centre” of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University Lonere on the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus on Tuesday. Similar regional centres would be set up at Aurangabad, Nagpur and Mumbai.

The centre would benefit students pursuing degree and postgraduation courses from the university. SPPU and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University vice-chancellor Prof Karbhari Kale, SPPU pro vice-chancellor Prof Sanjeev Sonawane and others were present.

“It is the first-of-its-kind centre started on SPPU campus by another state university. Technological universities are started for specialisation of subjects. These centres will help to be ready for next-generation technologies,” said Koshiyari.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP