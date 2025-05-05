Dr Sable appointed head of CM Relief Fund Cell for Pune

Dr Manasing Sable, senior medical officer at Sassoon General Hospital (SGH), has been appointed head of the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Cell for Pune district. Dr Sable’s previous stint includes special executive officer at the dean’s office in Sassoon Hospital. (HT PHOTO)

The announcement was made on Sunday as per the orders of Pune district collector Jitendra Dudi as the cell has been set up at the Collectorate.

“His medical expertise and commitment to social welfare will help ensure that the right support reaches those who need it most,” said a senior health official.

The CM Relief Fund Cell works in coordination with the Charitable Hospital Assistance Cell to guide patients, facilitate free treatment in charitable hospitals, and provide information on various government health schemes. Patients who do not qualify for other government schemes will be supported through this fund, said officials.