Draw up Rs100 crore devp plan for Bhima Koregaon: social devp minister

PUNE Social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday formed a two-member - Pune district collector and social welfare commissioner Prashant Naranware - to prepare a detail development plan for the development of the Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh.

At a review meeting of the preparation for “Shaurya Din” (Victory Day), observed on January 1 at Bhima Koregaon, held on Wednesdayat Mantralaya, Munde said, “Prepare a Detail Development Plan for the Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh Development. The plan will have basic infrastructure, gardening, decoration and other related works, along with land acquisition. The plan should not exceed Rs100 crore.”

To manage to celebrations of Shaurya Din at Bhima Koregaon this year, he appointed the district collector, social justice commissioner, Pune Police commissioner and one rural police officer.

Social justice department secretary Jayashree Mukharjee, social welfare commissioner Naranware, Pune collector Deshmukh, additional police commissioner Ravindra Shisve, and Pune rural police officer Abinav Deshmukh were present at the meeting.

The social welfare department announced that all short-term and long-term works at Bhima Koregaon would be carried out by them from here onwards

