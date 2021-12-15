Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Draw up Rs100 crore devp plan for Bhima Koregaon: social devp minister
pune news

Draw up Rs100 crore devp plan for Bhima Koregaon: social devp minister

To manage to celebrations of Shaurya Din at Bhima Koregaon this year, he appointed the district collector, social justice commissioner, Pune Police commissioner and one rural police officer
Social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday formed a two-member - Pune district collector and social welfare commissioner Prashant Naranware - to prepare a detail development plan for the development of the Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh. (HT PHOTO)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 11:33 PM IST
ByAbhay Khairnar

PUNE Social welfare minister Dhananjay Munde on Wednesday formed a two-member - Pune district collector and social welfare commissioner Prashant Naranware - to prepare a detail development plan for the development of the Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh.

At a review meeting of the preparation for “Shaurya Din” (Victory Day), observed on January 1 at Bhima Koregaon, held on Wednesdayat Mantralaya, Munde said, “Prepare a Detail Development Plan for the Bhima Koregaon Vijaystambh Development. The plan will have basic infrastructure, gardening, decoration and other related works, along with land acquisition. The plan should not exceed Rs100 crore.”

To manage to celebrations of Shaurya Din at Bhima Koregaon this year, he appointed the district collector, social justice commissioner, Pune Police commissioner and one rural police officer.

Social justice department secretary Jayashree Mukharjee, social welfare commissioner Naranware, Pune collector Deshmukh, additional police commissioner Ravindra Shisve, and Pune rural police officer Abinav Deshmukh were present at the meeting.

The social welfare department announced that all short-term and long-term works at Bhima Koregaon would be carried out by them from here onwards

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel
Leena Nair
International Tea Day 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP