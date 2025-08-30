DRDO Pune develops signal star naval flare for Kalvari-class submarines

PUNE: The Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO’s) High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune has successfully developed and indigenised a ‘signal star naval flare’ for Kalvari-class submarines of the Indian Navy. The system was formally handed over to the director general – naval armament inspection (DG-NAI) at a ceremony held in Pune on Friday. Indian naval soldiers attend the commissioning ceremony of the INS third Scorpene-Class submarine 'Karanj' as boat carrying naval personnel passes by in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool) (AP)

A press release issued by the ministry of defence stated: “The signal star naval flare is a specially designed underwater signalling device, tailored to the demanding operational needs of submarines. It is ejected from the submarine’s signal ejector, travels through the water column, and activates upon surfacing. Once at the surface, the flare ignites a high-intensity pyrotechnic charge, producing a bright, star-like light visible at long range — even at night and during adverse weather.”

The press release further stated that the flare is housed in a pressure-resistant casing to ensure reliable performance under high underwater pressure. Its hydrostatic mechanism triggers the flare at the surface, producing brilliant red or green star signals depending on tactical requirements. Red signals indicate distress, emergency, or urgent tactical communication; while green signals are used for identification, recognition, or safe-operational communication during fleet maneuvers. Each flare is designed to burn with high luminosity and sustained duration, ensuring visibility to ships and aircraft. The ministry said that the naval flare has multiple applications, including communication with and identification of friendly vessels, emergency location marking, fleet exercises and training, and tactical maneuvers during underwater warfare operations.

Officials said that the successful indigenisation of the signal star naval flare eliminates reliance on foreign suppliers for a critical submarine pyrotechnic. It also demonstrates India’s expertise in advanced pyrotechnic formulations, durable casing design, and long shelf-life reliability in marine conditions. The development will boost the operational readiness of the Indian Navy while advancing the country’s self-reliance goals under ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, officials said.