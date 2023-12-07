DRDO scientist held for leaking secrets to Pak intelligence operative denied bail

The Pune District and Sessions Court Judge VR Kachare Thursday rejected the bail application of former Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, the main accused in a defence espionage case. Kurulkar was arrested by the Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) on May 3 this year on charges of allegedly leaking defence secrets to Pakistani intelligence operative (PIO).

Till his arrest, Kurulkar had been officiating as head of the defence security and research establishment — Research & Development Establishment (Engineers) (R&DE(Engrs) under DRDO. (HT FILE)

The judge in his order stated that there is a prima facie case against the accused and the offence is of serious nature. Some data from the mobile of the accused is yet to be recovered.

Kurulkar’s lawyer Rhishikesh Ganu argued that the chargesheet in the case has been filed and prosecution case is based on mobile and technology. Therefore, it is not possible for the accused to tamper with the evidence.

Special Public Prosecutor Vijay Fargade in his submission stated “The offence is serious in nature. The accused was a senior DRDO official and hence he can pressurise the witness and possibily tamper with evidence”.

Ganu said that after obtaining the certified copy of the bail order, they will move for bail in the Bombay High Court.

