Driver, cleaner abandon truck carrying 1,100 kg bovine meat

The driver and the cleaner of a pick-up truck abandoned the vehicle that they were driving to carry 1,100kg bovine meat in Chakan area after a man tried to flag down the vehicle on Saturday midnight.

The two were driving a white Mahindra truck registered in Mumbai, according to the police.

The man who tried to flag down the vehicle was identified as Santosh Vijay Salvi (40), a resident of Hutatma Chowk area of Bhosari and is also the complainant in the matter.

The police suspect that the men did not have a permit to carry bovine meat.

“We have sent the meat for chemical analysis at the government laboratory in Pune to determine if it is a cow or a buffalo. The complainant is a beat marshal and was on night patrol. He flagged down the vehicle for moving at that hour but the two took the keys and ran away before he could catch up,” said police sub inspector Somnath Zende of Chakan police station.

The vehicle and the meat have been seized by police.

A case under Section 429 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 5(c), 9(a), 9(b) of Maharashtra Police Act was registered at Chakan police station.