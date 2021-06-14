Driver killed in a hit-and-run case

A man in his 40s was killed in a hit-and-run accident with a tempo in Chakan in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The deceased man was identified as Tanaji Tukaram Sakore and the injured woman was identified as Sangeeta Sakore, his wife, both in their 40s and residents of Pimpri.

The couple was driving in a Santro registered in Pimpri-Chinchwad while the tempo was registered in Pune.

The tempo arrived from the opposite side of the road and rammed into the driver side of the car around 1:35am on Sunday.

“The driver has fled so we have not been able to identify him yet,” said police sub inspector Somnath Zende of Chakan police station who is investigating the case.

The couple was rushed by passers-by to a hospital, but the man had succumbed to the injuries.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 338, 304(a) of Indian Penal Code along with Section 184 of Motor Vehicle Act was registered at Chakan police station.