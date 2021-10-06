Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Driver suspected of stealing 97 lakh cash from employer in Pune
pune news

Driver suspected of stealing 97 lakh cash from employer in Pune

Published on Oct 06, 2021 11:22 PM IST
A person working as a driver for a businessman in Yerawada in Pune was booked for stealing 97,00,000 in cash from his employer on Monday night. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
By HT Correspondent

A person working as a driver for a businessman in Yerawada in Pune was booked for stealing 97,00,000 in cash from his employer on Monday night.

The suspect was driving his employer through Kalyaninagar around 8:40pm when he managed to steal the cash.

A 50-year-old resident of Kondhwa, who is the complainant in the case, is the employer.

Around 8:40pm, the man wanted to urinate and therefore asked the driver to stop the car in Kalyaninagar near a private company’s office. The complainant left behind a bag that had 97,00,000 in cash in it. The driver was aware of the money in the bag.

As the complainant left the car, the driver drove away with the car as well as the cash. The car was later found at a distance from the place where the complainant had alighted the car. However, the bag was not in the car and so was the driver.

The police are on the lookout for the man over suspicion of having stolen the money and fleeing.

Assistant police inspector Ravindra Alekar of Yerawada police station is investigating the case.

A case under Section 381 (property theft by the clerk, servant from employer) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at Yerawada police station against the driver.

