Driver tries to extort 10 lakh from employer, held  

Pune police have arrested a driver for allegedly threatening and extorting a construction businessman. The incident was reported on Friday in Bibwewadi. The accused, identified as Amit Dattatraya Thopte, was arrested by the Bibwewadi police while accepting an extortion amount of ₹ 2,09,500 in a sting operation. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

The accused, identified as Amit Dattatraya Thopte, was arrested by the Bibwewadi police while accepting an extortion amount of ₹2,09,500 in a sting operation.

According to police, the complainant, Gaurav Pramod Dugad (35), a resident of Vasant Baug Society, Bibwewadi, approached the police on March 28, to file a complaint. Dugad alleged that his driver had shown him WhatsApp messages claiming that his father was involved in an inappropriate relationship.

The driver then allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh in exchange for not circulating the messages. He also threatened to harm Dugad and his family if the demand was not met.

After verifying the complaint, police officials found substantial evidence against the accused.

Further, the extortionist continued to send messages and instructed the complainant to deliver the money at Pushp Mangal Karyalaya. Acting swiftly, the Bibwewadi police laid a trap and arrested Thopte red-handed while accepting the extortion amount, which included ₹2 lakh in dummy notes and ₹9,500 in real currency.

Following the arrest, a case was registered against the accused at Bibwewadi police station under Section 308(5) of the BNS.

Thopte was subsequently produced before the court, where he was remanded to police custody until March 31, 2025, for further investigation.