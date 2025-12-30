Drop in murders, but no respite from violence

Pune: The city recorded a 15% decline in murder cases and a 14.5% drop in attempt-to-murder offences this year, police data released on Monday shows, signaling a marginal improvement in serious crimes. However, police officers expressed concern over a rise in ‘hurt’ and non-fatal violent offences despite the overall decline. Pune’s crime landscape has been marked by some sensational cases that gripped public attention this year. (Shutterstock)

Pune’s crime landscape has been marked by some sensational cases that gripped public attention this year. In September, 18-year-old Ayush Komkar was shot dead in Bhavani Peth, part of a bitter feud linked to the 2024 murder of former corporator Vanraj Andekar, who was gunned down near his residence in Nana Peth last year. Multiple suspects from the Andekar gang were later arrested under stringent organised-crime laws, reflecting deep-rooted gang rivalries in parts of the city. Police said enhanced patrolling, targeted crackdowns and community engagement would continue into the New Year to reduce violent crime further.

According to data presented by Pune police commissioner Amitesh Kumar at the Annual Crime Review Conference 2025 on Monday, the city recorded 100 murders in 2021, 104 murders in 2022, 101 murders in 2023, 93 murders in 2024 and 79 murders in 2025, showing a steady decline over the past two years. Police officers said the drop in murders is linked to tighter surveillance, quicker police response and targeted action against violent offenders.

Attempt-to-murder offences have also come down after peaking earlier. The city recorded 296 attempt-to-murder cases in 2021, 336 in 2022, 244 in 2023, 240 in 2024 and 179 in 2025. Senior police officers said the reduction during 2024-25 reflects preventive policing, identification of repeat offenders, and sustained action against illegal arms and sharp weapons. They added that the average monthly rate of attempt-to-murder cases has fallen sharply in 2025 compared to previous years.

In contrast, hurt cases increased significantly until 2024 before showing a marginal dip last year. The data shows 938 hurt cases in 2021, 1,060 cases in 2022, 1,362 cases in 2023, 1,515 cases in 2024 and 1,453 cases in 2025. Police said assaults arising from personal disputes, road-rage incidents and neighbourhood quarrels continue to fuel this category despite counselling initiatives. The slight fall in 2025 is attributed to community policing, vulnerability mapping and focused patrolling in sensitive areas.

CP Amitesh Kumar said overall decline in murders and attempt-to-murder cases coincides with expanded CCTV coverage, AI-enabled analytics, increased use of drones and mobile surveillance vans, and faster integration of digital evidence into investigations. Intensive action under the stringent acts - MPDA and MCOCA - against gang networks and habitual violent offenders has also contributed to deterrence, they said.

At the same time, property crimes indicate improvement in detection and recovery. Vehicle thefts and other thefts showed reductions in 2025 compared with 2024, along with higher recovery of stolen property. Police added that technology-led enforcement has improved conviction support by strengthening evidence chains and helping locate suspects quickly.

Kumar said that while serious violent crime indicators such as murder and attempt-to-murder have declined, addressing day-to-day violence reflected in hurt cases remains a priority. They stressed on continued partnership with citizens, counselling in local disputes, and visible policing to prevent escalation of minor disagreements into physical assaults.

Kumar also highlighted investments in the Integrated Command and Control Centre, body-worn cameras and AI-assisted monitoring at festivals and crowded places. These measures, he said, have reduced response times and improved situational awareness, particularly during large public events

Andekar family feud

The murder of former NCP corporator Vanraj Andekar on September 1, 2024, marked a major incident in Pune’s crime history. Andekar, son of gangster Suryakant alias Bandu Andekar, was shot dead near his Nana Peth residence in a coordinated attack by multiple assailants on motorcycles, who also used sharp weapons. Police investigations pointed to deep‑seated family and gang rivalries, including property disputes. A total of 21 accused, including members of the Komkar family, comprising Vanraj’s sister Sanjivani, her husband Jayant, and Ganesh Komkar, were charged under MCOCA. Investigators cited long‑standing enmity and competing criminal interests as key motives.

The feud continued into 2025. On September 5, 18‑year‑old Ayush Komkar, Ganesh Komkar’s son, was shot dead in Bhavani Peth in a suspected retaliatory attack. Later, on November 2, Kondhwa auto driver Ganesh Kale was also killed, allegedly linked to the ongoing feud, with police investigating involvement of Bandu Andekar and associates.