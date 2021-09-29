Drought-prone Marathwada sees 31% excess rainfall

PUNE Marathwada, a drought-prone region in Maharashtra has reported excess rainfall of 31 per cent this monsoon, said India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. Earlier, Marathwada struggled with deficient rainfall, however this season, it has had the highest rainfall as compared to other subdivisions in the State. With the ongoing rainfall activity, Marathwada may futher receive excess rainfall till the end of September.

As per data furnished by IMD and Indian Institute of Tropical Meterology (IITM), after 1990, 2021 is the seventh year with rainfall in Marathwada crossing 822 mm between June 1 and September 30.

Since 2010, rainfall activity has significantly increased as this is the fifth year with more than 822 mm rainfall.

With various breaks of the southwest monsoon and subsequent revivals, Maharashtra has now recovered its overall rainfall deficiency. Maharashtra as of Tuesday reported 17 per cent more than normal rainfall with 1162.4 mm actual rainfall received in the state.

As per IMD, Marathwada reported actual rainfall of 822.5 mm rainfall which is 31 per cent more than normal. Whereas, central Maharashtra has reported 786.9 mm rainfall, which is 12 per cent excess.

Konkan and Goa reported 3,402.7 mm rainfall which is 22 per cent more than normal. And Vidarbha reported 904.4 mm rainfall which is one per cent less than normal as per IMD.

Anupam Kashyapi, head of weather forecasting department at IMD Pune said that rainfall is likely to continue in the state.

“Cyclone Gulab is likely to revive again as it goes over Arabian Sea. Due to stronger westerly winds, Cyclone Gulab may drag moisture and result in rainfall Maharashtra,” said Kashyapi.

He added that, Central Maharashtra which includes Pune is likely to receive widespread rainfall till September 30.

“Marathwada is also likely to get extreme heavy rainfall due to proximity to the weather system. From September 29, the rainfall activity is likely to reduce till September 30. From October 1, rainfall is likely to increase,” said Kashyapi.

Dams at full capacity in Marathwada

With good rainfall from June to September, major dams in the region are at full capacity. As per Water Resource Department, Jayakwadi dam till September 27 was 83.1 per cent full. Also, all dams in Aurangabad region are at 90.57 per cent ofcapacity. As per officials, Ujjani dam is at 89.90 per cent of capacity till September 28.

Forecast for Pune city

As per IMD, rainfall is likely to be light to moderate. In the ghat areas, isolated heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning is likely on September 29. From September 30, the rainfall activity may reduce marginally. On October 3 and October 4, there might be revival of rainfall activity due to active weather system.