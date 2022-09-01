Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Pune News / Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies

Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies

pune news
Published on Sep 01, 2022 10:28 PM IST

A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday

A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)
ByHT Correspondent

A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50).

According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Wednesday at around 4:20 pm he tried to climb down from the fifth floor of the building, when he lost control and fell down. He was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

A video of this incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, other residents are seen advising him to not jump.

The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP