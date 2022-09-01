Drunk man falls from 5th floor of Nigdi building, dies

A 50-year-old man died after he fell from the fifth floor of the Prerana Housing society in Nigdi on Wednesday. The incident occurred at 4:30 pm when the man was under the influence of alcohol, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Anil Kambale (50).

According to Nigdi police, Kambale is resident of Prerana Society in Sector 22 of Nigdi area of Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Wednesday at around 4:20 pm he tried to climb down from the fifth floor of the building, when he lost control and fell down. He was taken to the hospital, but later succumbed to injuries.

A video of this incident is doing the rounds on social media. In the video, other residents are seen advising him to not jump.

The Nigdi police has registered a case of accidental death.