Drunk youth jumps from second floor of Pune hotel, dies

A 21-year-old youth died after he fell from the second floor of the Bar Heist hotel in Wakad on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 2 am when the youth was trying to save himself, said officials.

The deceased has been identified as Abhay Manoj Gondane (21) resident of Yerawada.

According to Wakad police, Gondane and his friend were in the hotel for a party. At 1.30 am the duo had heated arguments with other customers and the hotel staff had to intervene. The duo was asked to leave as the staff had to close the hotel. This resulted in an argument with staff.

The hotel security had to intervene and beat the duo as they abused the hotel staff and refused to leave. In order to save himself, a drunk Gondane jumped from the second floor of the hotel building. He was injured and taken to the hospital.Considering his health condition, on Tuesday morning he was shifted to Sassoon hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

His friend has registered a case against the owner and other staff of the hotel at Wakad police station.

Satyavan Mane senior police inspector at Wakad police station said, “We have registered a case against owner and other staff of the hotel as CCTV footage clearly shows that they were assaulted by hotel staff.”

A case has been registered at Wakad police station under sections 304 (ii), 326, 324, 323, 143, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).