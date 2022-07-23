DSK gets bail in MOFA case

A Pune court on Thursday granted bail to builder and developer Deepak Sakharam Kulkarni, alias DSK, director of DSK Group of Companies, in a MOFA case registered against him in 2016.

Advocates Aashutosh Srivastava and Ritesh Yeolekar represented DSK and his wife Hemanti in an FIR registered with Sinhgad police station on August 13, 2016. It was alleged by the prosecution that Kulkarni and his wife took an advance amount from flat buyers and failed to deliver it. The Kulkarnis were arrested in the case on March 05, 2019 and were in judicial custody over an FIR since February 17, 2018 and have been incarcerated since then.

The court of Justice SK Dugaonkar on July 21 granted bail to DSK in connection to the Maharashtra Ownership Flats (Regulation of the promotion of construction, sale, management and transfer) Act (MOFA), 1963.

Srivastava who represented Kulkarnis in the bail matter said that DSK and his wife have already served jail term of around half the punishment for most of the offences which they have been charged with, amounting to arbitrary detention, which clearly violates their basic human rights guaranteed by Article 9 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and Article 21 of the Constitution of India and the principle of “bail is a rule and jail is an exception” prevails.

Advocate Srivastava stated that the bail petition of DSK in the main FIR is already admitted before the Supreme Court and the same is expected to be heard on July 26, 2022.