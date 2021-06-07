DTE to use digital proctor for summer exams

The summer examination conducted by the state Department of Technical Education (DTE) is now going to be proctored digitally and it is going to be the first time when DTE would be holding exams in such a method.

This decision was mainly taken to reduce the cheating practices done by students in the online exams. As per the timetable declared by DTE the practical exams would start from June 22 to July 3, while the written online exams would be held from July 13 to August 3.

According to the timetable given by the DTE, the practical exams for the AICTE approved engineering and pharmacy colleges will be held between June 22 to July 3 and for the regular and backlog students online written exams will start from July 13 to August 3. In the online written examination, there would be 40 questions out of which students need to solve at least 35 questions, and the duration of the exam will be one hour.

“Through the supervisors of the DTE monitoring of the exams will be kept on the students appearing for the exams through proctored method. The complete responsibility to hold the exams smoothly will be of the institution’s director.” said DTE secretary Dr Mahendra Chitlange.

Through this proctored method, students can appear for the exams from anywhere by using smartphones, tablet, laptop or desktop computers and even from the internet cyber cafes. Due to Covid-19 pandemic as students would not be able to come physically to college or institute campus to give the written exams, this decision was taken to conduct exams through this method which is prominently used by IIT’s in the country.

With this method, when a student logs in to give the exam through smartphone, laptop or tablet, all the digital movements of the student are captured and monitored by the system.

If a student is cheating or found doing any suspicious activity, he/she is given warning three times after which the student will be disqualified.