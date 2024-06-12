Dumper runs over woman near Gangadham Chowk in Pune

A 59-year-old woman died and her daughter-in-law was severely injured after a dumper transporting sand hit their motorcycle from behind near Gangadham Chowk in Market Yard at around 12.50 pm on Wednesday, said officials. The vehicle involved in the accident. (HT PHOTO)

Police said the dumper driver, identified as Ashok Chotelal Mahato, 37, of Bavdhan Budruk, has been detained and sent for medical examination.

The deceased has been identified as Damayanti Bhupendra Solanki of Gangadham on Kondhwa Road. Her daughter-in-law Priyanka Solnaki, 33, was injured in the accident. Priyanka was driving the motorcycle and her mother-in-law was pillion rider when the mishap took place. The duo was heading towards Market Yard when a speeding dumper hit their bike in front of the fire brigade office near Gangadham Chowk. The pillion rider came under the wheels of the dumper and was killed, according to the police.

Rahul Khilare, senior inspector, Market Yard Police Station, said, “While the pillion rider died on the spot, we shifted her daughter-in-law to hospital for treatment.”

Meanwhile, locals thrashed the dumper driver and pelted stones on the heavy vehicle, damaging windows and windshield, before handing over the accused to the police.

The police have booked Mahato under Section 304 and other sections of IPC.