pune news

Duo booked for posing as excise officials, duping four for liquor license

PUNE A case of cheating has been registered against a duo for duping people by falsely promising liquor license and coaxing money from them
Published on Jan 10, 2022 11:20 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

PUNE A case of cheating has been registered against a duo for duping people by falsely promising liquor license and coaxing money from them. While the two are under arrest in a case registered at Shivajinagar police station, a case has been registered against them at Hadapsar police station for duping four men of more than 58 lakh.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by a 39-year-old man from Malshiraj in Solapur.

“They came in touch with the accused through a common friend. Along with the complainant and one witness, the amount is 57,99,000. There are two more witnesses and with their investment, the amount will increase. The two are currently with Shivajinagar police station officials, I will get their custody and then find if there are more people duped by them,” said assistant police inspector R Gaikwad of Hadapsar police station who is investigating the latest case.

The man among the accused man-woman duo posed as assistant commissioners in the state excise department and promised to grant a L2 license to open a liquor shop to the complainant and the witness.

From March 2020 till date, the complainant made multiple online transfers amounting to 57,99,000. The two then led the complainant to believe that their license had been granted.

A case under Section 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating), 467, 468, 170 (personating public servant), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code has been registered at Hadapsar police station.

