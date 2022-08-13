Duo nabbed in Kondhwa with mephedrone worth 7.56 lakh

The anti-narcotics department of the Pune city police on Saturday arrested two persons in a drug peddling case.

The accused have been identified as Sarfaraz Iqbal Memon (42) and Ansari Zamir Ahmad Abdul Khalik (43), both are residents of Mumbai, said police officials.

Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near Khadi Machine chowk, Kondhwa and found the accused in possession of mephedrone on Friday.

A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused, a police officer said.

The police seized 54 grams of mephedrone drug worth ₹7.56 lakh from their possession. Police also found plastic bags, mobile phones, cash and other materials used to pack drugs.