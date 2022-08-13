Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Duo nabbed in Kondhwa with mephedrone worth 7.56 lakh

Published on Aug 13, 2022 10:46 PM IST
The anti-narcotics department of the Pune city police on Saturday arrested two persons in a drug peddling case
The anti-narcotics department of the Pune city police on Saturday arrested two persons in a drug peddling case.

The accused have been identified as Sarfaraz Iqbal Memon (42) and Ansari Zamir Ahmad Abdul Khalik (43), both are residents of Mumbai, said police officials.

Acting on a tip-off, a Pune police anti-narcotics cell team led by police inspector Vinayak Gaikwad and other officials laid a trap near Khadi Machine chowk, Kondhwa and found the accused in possession of mephedrone on Friday.

A case under Sections 8(c), 21(c) and 29 of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) has been registered against the accused, a police officer said.

The police seized 54 grams of mephedrone drug worth 7.56 lakh from their possession. Police also found plastic bags, mobile phones, cash and other materials used to pack drugs.

