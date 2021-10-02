Each tehsil to have only one dedicated Covid hospital, rest for other cases: Ajit Pawar

Pune: With Covid cases declining in the district, authorities and people’s representatives discussed the necessity of dedicated Covid hospitals at the weekly Covid review meeting held on Friday. Post the meeting, deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar announced that there would be only one dedicated Covid hospital in every tehsil and other facilities would be used to treat non-Covid patients.

Pawar said that the requirement of dedicated facilities in cities would be decided upon the number of Covid cases. He said that a 75-hour non-stop special vaccination drive would be conducted in Pune city and rural parts.

“Non-Covid patients also need hospitals for treatment. Though there is no binding on private hospitals, for government and corporation hospitals, it has been decided to keep one Covid hospital and rest for non-Covid cases considering the number of patients,” said Pawar.

He also informed about the special vaccination drive on the occasion of the 75 years of independence. “Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is already conducting the continuous vaccination drive for 75 hours. I have instructed Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and rural administration to conduct the drive,” said Pawar.

On the surge in Covid cases in Ahmednagar district, Pawar said, “I was informed that almost 40% of patients in Sassoon hospital are from Ahmednagar district. I have spoken to authorities from Ahmednagar and assured them of help from Pune and also instructed them to undertake strict steps to bring the infection under control. An analysis of rest of the 60% of patients in Sassoon would be done in order to take precautionary steps in related areas,” said Pawar.

Pawar said the positivity rate in PMC, PCMC and rural parts has come down as compared to last week and there has been decline in number of active patients as well.

“We conducted a survey about the number of infections after the vaccine doses. It turned out that after the first dose 0.19% people were infected and 0.25% after the second dose. Experts said it is because after being fully vaccinated, people stop to follow the Covid prevention protocols. So, everyone should not behave recklessly,” said Pawar.