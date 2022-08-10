Early intervention centre opens at Command Hospital

Anita Nain, regional president, AWWA (Army Wives Welfare Association) in the presence of Maj Gen MS Tevatia, Commandant, Command Hospital, inaugurated an early intervention centre (EIC) at the hospital under the Southern Command on Monday.

“Nearly 10% of the 27 million children born in India every year suffer from some disability, defect or developmental delay that may lead to serious handicaps in later life. Early detection of these problems and early intervention may help minimise disability and help the affected child achieve maximum potential. In keeping with this idea, the Centre has launched Rashtriya Bal Swasthya Karyakram (RBSK) and set up early intervention centres in each district,” stated a release from the defence department.

The Armed Forces have established their first EIC at the Command Hospital. The centre brings together clinical psychologist, occupational therapist, physiotherapist, speech therapist, special educator, nutritionist and paediatricians to work on various aspects of a child’s disability and ensure the best possible outcome.

Col Karthik Ram Mohan, head, department of paediatrics, said that each child born at this hospital and those visiting the paediatric and paediatric neurology OPD will be screened for any defects or disabilities. Those found to have any disability or developmental delay will be enrolled at the EIC, stated the release.