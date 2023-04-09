Eat now, pay later: Pune trader offers Alphonso mangoes on EMI

With the mango season all set to knocking at the door, a pune-based trader is offering the fruit on Equated Monthy installmens (EMI) so that the people can relish the taste of Alphonso mangoes without burning a big hole in their pockets.

Gaurav Sanas claimed that his family's outlet is the first in the entire country to sell mangos on EMI.(ANI)

Gaurav Sanas, the fruit seller at Gurukripa Traders and Fruit Products in Pune, who initiated the unique scheme, said to ANI, “After Covid, it was seen that people were losing interest in Alphonso due to its high price. So we started this scheme of giving mangoes on EMI, in order to bring back the customers.”

He even claimed that his family's outlet is the first in the entire country to sell mangos on EMI. He further said that since the prices are high at the start of the season, so the scheme was implemented so that everyone can afford the fruit. "We thought if refrigerators, ACs and other appliances can be bought on EMI, why not mangoes? Everyone then can afford mangoes as well," he said.

Anyone who wishes to buy the Alphonso mangoes from his outlet on EMI needs to use a credit card and the purchase amount would be converted into EMIs of three, six or 12 months. Though the scheme is eligilbe only for those who would do a minimum purchase of ₹5,000, Sanas added. He informed that four consumers had already availed the scheme so far.

Alphonso mangoes, also known as Hapus, are world-famous for their unique taste, aroma and superior quality. Due to its exquisite taste and high demand, Alphonso occupies a premium position among different varieties of mangoes. The price of Alphonso mangoes is significantly high compared to other varieties. They are currently being sold at ₹800 to 1300 per dozen in the retail market.

