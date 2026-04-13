ED carries out searches in money laundering probe against Ashok Kharat

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried out searches at 11 locations across three cities in Maharashtra as part of its money laundering probe against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, who was arrested by the Nashik police last month in connection with alleged financial fraud and sexual exploitation of several women.

Self-styled godman Ashok Kharat being taken into police custody in Nashik late last month. (ANI)

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The searches are being conducted in Nashik, Shirdi and Pune. The premises covered include those owned by Kharat, his family members, relatives and associates, as well as his chartered accountant (CA) based in Pune.

According to ED sources, five premises are being searched in Nashik, while three each are under scrutiny in Shirdi and Pune. One of the key searches is being conducted at the Pune premises of Kharat’s CA, where investigators expect to access details of financial transactions that are under the scanner in the case.

The ED’s Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), registered over a week ago, is based on a first information report (FIR) lodged by the Nashik police last month following a complaint by a businessman. The complainant alleged that Kharat extorted ₹4-5 crore from him on multiple pretexts between 2018 and 2019. The businessman, who operates in the real estate and construction sector, also claimed that Kharat coerced him into transferring ownership of his luxury car worth ₹90 lakh in 2018, officials said.

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{{^usCountry}} The ED probe is expected to compound Kharat’s legal troubles. At least 12 cases have been registered against him by the Nashik police, including three cheating cases based on complaints filed by two businessmen from Pune and Ahilyanagar and a farmer from Shirdi. He was arrested in connection with the first three FIRs and is currently lodged in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The ED probe is expected to compound Kharat’s legal troubles. At least 12 cases have been registered against him by the Nashik police, including three cheating cases based on complaints filed by two businessmen from Pune and Ahilyanagar and a farmer from Shirdi. He was arrested in connection with the first three FIRs and is currently lodged in judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} On April 5, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in Nashik that the ED had taken cognisance of Kharat’s alleged dubious financial dealings and would soon initiate a probe. Investigators had identified several bogus bank accounts linked to Kharat through which multiple transactions were carried out, Fadnavis had said, assuring that all illegal assets and wrongdoing would be brought to light. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 5, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had announced in Nashik that the ED had taken cognisance of Kharat’s alleged dubious financial dealings and would soon initiate a probe. Investigators had identified several bogus bank accounts linked to Kharat through which multiple transactions were carried out, Fadnavis had said, assuring that all illegal assets and wrongdoing would be brought to light. {{/usCountry}}

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