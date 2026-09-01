Edu dept approves recruitment of 5,012 assistant professor posts; CCTV recording mandatory for interviews

Pune: The Higher and Technical Education Department on Monday approved recruitment to 5,012 vacant assistant professor posts in recognised non-government aided colleges, making CCTV recording mandatory for the interview process.

The shortlisting process will also have to take into account the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2021, along with social and parallel reservation policies. (HT)

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As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department, the posts have been calculated based on the workload arising from student strength as of October 1, 2025.

The concerned institution must retain the CCTV footage as a confidential document for at least one year from the date of the interview. More importantly, the footage cannot be deleted if a complaint, objection, inquiry, judicial or statutory proceeding, or any other administrative process related to the recruitment is pending. It will have to be retained until the matter is resolved.

The latest instructions also seek to make the shortlisting of candidates more transparent. Colleges will have to use Table 3B of Appendix II of the University Grants Commission (UGC) notification dated July 18, 2018, while shortlisting candidates for interviews, based on the number of applications received.

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{{^usCountry}} The shortlisting process will also have to take into account the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2021, along with social and parallel reservation policies. Colleges will have to disclose on their websites the ratio used for shortlisting as well as the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The shortlisting process will also have to take into account the Maharashtra Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers’ Cadre) Act, 2021, along with social and parallel reservation policies. Colleges will have to disclose on their websites the ratio used for shortlisting as well as the list of candidates shortlisted for interviews. {{/usCountry}}

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The universities will also receive the shortlisted candidates’ list online. Colleges will additionally have to submit an online list of all applicants to the concerned university, along with the marks awarded to candidates during the shortlisting process. Universities will be required to put in place a system to preserve these details.

“The recruitment process for the 5,012 posts in the state should be conducted in a completely transparent, fair and merit-based manner. For this purpose, the government has issued comprehensive guidelines for the first time. The concerned institutions, universities and government representatives must implement these guidelines strictly. The selection of candidates will be made purely based on merit. These guidelines have been prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) from time to time,” said Chandrakant Patil, Higher and Technical Education Minister.

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To widen access to the recruitment process, colleges will have to accept applications online. They will also have to accept offline applications if candidates choose to apply through that mode and provide acknowledgement for applications received through either method.

In case of established malpractice in assistant professor recruitment, the concerned institution or college will face strict action as per the rules.