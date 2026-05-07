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Edu dept mandates 50 hours annual training for teachers under NEP

Maharashtra mandates 50 hours of annual training for teachers, including online and offline modules, to enhance classroom practices per NEP 2020.

Published on: May 07, 2026 08:22 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Pune: The Maharashtra school education and sports department issued a government resolution (GR) on Wednesday, making 50 hours of annual training mandatory for all teachers, headmasters, deputy headmasters, and supervisors, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Edu dept mandates 50 hours annual training for teachers under NEP

As per the GR, the 50 hours will include 30 hours of offline training and 20 hours of online learning through approved platforms such as Diksha and Swayam. Teachers will be required to complete online modules monthly and obtain digital certificates.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Pune, has been designated as the apex body to design and implement training, while District Institutes of Education and Training (DIETs) will oversee execution at the district level. The government has barred NGOs and private agencies from conducting parallel training programmes without SCERT approval to avoid duplication.

A key feature of the policy is a “cafeteria approach”, allowing teachers to choose training modules based on their needs, along with a blended mode combining online and offline learning. SCERT will release an annual training calendar every April to help schools plan academic schedules without disrupting classroom teaching.

 
Home / Cities / Pune / Edu dept mandates 50 hours annual training for teachers under NEP
Home / Cities / Pune / Edu dept mandates 50 hours annual training for teachers under NEP
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