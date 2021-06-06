Education minister Samant reviews COEP’s excellence centre master plan

The master plan of the ‘excellence centre’ of College of Engineering Pune (COEP) is ready, the tender process is going on and within 1.5 months the actual work is about to start at the 30 acres land given by the state government at Chikhali to COEP. State higher and technical education minister Uday Samant visited COEP on Saturday and Sunday for a review meeting of this project.

“I visited the COEP college and took a review of various ongoing development works and the Chikhali excellence centre project work. I had fruitful discussions with the COEP board of directors and college director along with our state technical education officials,” said Samant.

The state government has given the land of 30 acres to COEP for this new excellence centre and also the first instalment of ₹25 crore for the construction work to start. This centre will benefit thousands of students from the rural parts from the nearby areas and even across the state who want to pursue career in engineering.

“The meeting was held by minister Samant was to review the Chikhali project, we showed them the final master plan and its details were given. He gave his valuable inputs and suggestions to start the project work as soon as possible. It is very kind of the state government as they are giving us financial aid of ₹25 crore for starting the project,” said Prof B B Ahuja, director of COEP.

“Currently our tender process is going on, the contractors are giving their quotations and then the pre-bidding meeting will be held. Once the tender process is completed and it is awarded to a contractor then the actual work on the site would start within 1.5 months period,” added Ahuja.