Eight booked for assaulting guard at Pune reserve forest

Pune: The Kondhwa police have booked eight persons on charges of physically assaulting a forest guard who objected to grazing of cows being done by one of the shepherds in survey number 68 in Forest Science Centre locality in Hadapsar on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Vishal Yadav (38) of Ramoshiwadi in Hadapsar lodged an FIR against the accused.

According to the police, Yadav was on duty when he saw cows on the forest land and objected to trespassing by the shepherd who owned the animals. The accused summoned his other associates and physically assaulted the guard, police said. Investigation officer Chaitrali Gapat of Kondhwa police station said that the accused despite knowing that the victim was forest department employee physically assaulted him.

“The complainant has been appointed to guard the area under the social forestry section. The accused assaulted him on duty and have been booked under the relevant sections of IPC,” she said.

The police have booked the accused under IPC 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (whoever intentionally insults, and thereby gives provocation to any person, intending or knowing it to be likely that such provocation will cause him to break the public peace), 141 (show of criminal force), 142 (being member of unlawful assembly) , 143 (being a member of unlawful assembly), 146 (use of force or violence for an unlawful assembly), 147 (rioting) and 149 (vicarious liability of members of an unlawful assembly for the crime committed by any member of the assembly in furtherance of the common object).

