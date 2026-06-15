Eight devotees killed as pickup plunges into roadside well in Malshiras; eight rescued

Eight devotees including women and four children from the same extended family died while seven others were rescued after the mini truck they were travelling in veered off the Satara-Pandharpur road and plunged into an open, roadside well near Tandulwadi village in Solapur’s Malshiras tehsil Sunday evening. The well located barely a few metres from the road has no railings and has substantial water stock.

According to the police, all occupants of the mini truck were residents of Ranjani village in Pandharpur and related to one another. (HT)

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The accident took place at around 5 pm when the group was returning to Ranjani village in Pandharpur taluka after offering prayers at the Siddhanath temple in Mhaswad, Satara district, in honour of the ongoing Purushottam maas (holy month dedicated to Hindu god, Lord Vishnu).

According to the police, all occupants of the mini truck were residents of Ranjani village in Pandharpur and related to one another. Preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the vehicle near Tandulwadi, causing it to veer off the road and fall into the deep well located along the highway.

According to eyewitnesses, a few motorists travelling behind the mini truck stopped immediately and jumped into the well to rescue those trapped inside. Villagers from Tandulwadi soon joined the effort.

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{{^usCountry}} “Our vehicle was behind the mini truck. As soon as we saw it plunge into the well, we stopped and jumped into the water. We managed to pull out the two children first,” said one of the rescuers. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our vehicle was behind the mini truck. As soon as we saw it plunge into the well, we stopped and jumped into the water. We managed to pull out the two children first,” said one of the rescuers. {{/usCountry}}

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Thanks to the rescuers’ swift action, eight persons were able to be pulled out of the water alive before police, fire brigade personnel and other emergency responders could reach the site. While eight others drowned or succumbed to their injuries sustained in the mishap.

“At least eight people including women and children died in the accident, while eight were rescued. Police teams immediately reached the spot and assisted in the rescue operations. The injured were shifted to a local clinic/hospital for treatment,” said Atul Kulkarni, superintendent of police, Solapur rural. Two of the injured were treated at a local clinic in Tandulwadi, while the others were shifted to a private hospital in Pandharpur.

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The deceased have been identified as: Indubai Dasharath Bavache, 60; Pooja Amol Satore, 23; Pooja Balaji Bavache, 27; Ashwini Sandeep Bavache, 27; Sanskar Sandeep Bavache, 14; Sanskriti Sandeep Bavache 14; Aarav Amol Satore, 8; and Samarth Balaji Bavache (6 months). They were all from Pandharpur.

The injured survivors have been identified as: Sagar Savkar Chaughule, 25; Sandeep Dasharath Bavache, 36; Balaji Dashrath Bavache, 32; Jiya Balaji Bavache, 4; Aarav Balaji Bavache, 2.5; Shashikala Popat Jadhav, 50; Siddheshwar Jadhav, 40; and Apurva Sature, 11. They are all from Pandharpur.

The tragedy has raised questions about safety measures along the under-construction Satara-Pandharpur road. Villagers claimed that a similar incident involving a tempo occurred in the area around two weeks ago, though no casualties were reported then.

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Solapur collector S Karthikeyan, who visited the accident site, said that a detailed inquiry will be undertaken.

“The accident is extremely unfortunate. We will investigate all aspects of the incident. Prima facie, the well appears to be very close to the road and adequate barricading is not in place. These issues are being examined,” he said. He praised the rescuers and said that their courage and timely intervention helped save many lives.

On his part, Balaso Maruti Kadam, the owner of the open well, claimed that the well was originally located away from the road but came closer after road-widening and land acquisition for the project.

“After road construction, the road level was raised and the well came closer to the carriageway. I had informed the contractor and had offered to cover up the well if compensation was provided. I was assured that barricading would be installed, but that was never done,” Kadam said, adding that he had repeatedly written to the administration about the issue.

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The police, fire brigade personnel and local residents later removed the submerged vehicle from the well. An investigation into the accident is underway. Villagers have demanded that a case of culpable homicide be registered against the road/highway contractor for failing to complete safety measures along the stretch.

Meanwhile, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹5 lakh to each of the families of those who died in the accident. In a post on X, he described the tragedy as ‘extremely painful and heartbreaking’ and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while condoling those who died in the accident and their kin, said, “Deeply saddened by the loss of lives in Solapur rural, Maharashtra, due to a tragic mishap. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of grief. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured. An ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will be given ₹50,000.”

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