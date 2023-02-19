Eknath Shinde assures better arrangements at Pune’s Shivneri fort next year

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, who visited Shivneri fort along with his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, on Sunday on the occasion of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, said they would take steps for better arrangements here so that the followers of warrior king do not face any hurdles while visiting the fort next year. At the Shivneri fort, Shivaji Maharaj was born in 1630.

Earlier in the day, Sambhaji Raje Chhatrapati, a member of the former Maratha royal family of Kolhapur, claimed police stopped Shivaji Maharaj’s followers from going to Shivneri fort in view of the visit of some VIPs.

Former Rajya Sabha member Sambhaji Chhatrapati, who could not attend the official function at the Shivneri fort on Sunday, claimed several “Shiv bhakts” were stopped by police in the wake of the visit of some VIPs to the fort.

Addressing a gathering at the fort, he said, “When I was near the fort, some people approached me and complained of police restricting them from visiting the fort. They told me that police were objecting to their visit, citing crowding, which may lead to an untoward incident such as a stampede.”

“This is highly unfair. Followers should not face any discrimination when it comes to visiting the Shivneri fort. Had I gone ahead, people would have followed me and this could have led to a stampede,” he added.

Shinde while addressing a function on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti, said he has heard Sambhaji Chhatrapati’s comments.

“We will take necessary steps so that people do not face any hurdles next year when they visit the fort,” he said.

Fadnavis also said there will be better arrangements next year to manage the crowd properly. “We will soon hold a meeting on this,” he said.

Amol Kolhe, Lok Sabha member of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), in whose constituency Shivneri fort is located, suggested that a “saffron flag” be flown permanently over the fort.

“I am starting a ‘Bhagwa Janeev’ agitation, which is aimed at sensitising people about this demand. Hoisting a flag on the fort should not face any kind of objection,” he said.