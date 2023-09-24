Elderly couple beaten, robbed of 1.34 lakh in Hadapsar

An elderly couple fell victim to a violent home invasion, leaving them battered and their home vandalised in the middle of the night.

The incident occurred on Saturday between 12:30 am and 4am at Tranquility Society, Kodre Nagar in Manjri.

As per the complaint filed by Roshan Jaywant Mali, 48, he resides with his parents in a two-storied bungalow.

On Saturday, three unidentified men barged into their bungalow by breaking the grill of the sliding window. Later, the accused by using sharp weapons threatened the complainant’s mother and father and robbed gold ornaments, cash and other valuables worth ₹1,34,750.

According to police, the thieves vandalised the home during the ordeal. Furniture was overturned, and rooms were ransacked. The intruders were intent on causing fear and chaos as they searched for valuables.

In this incident, the complainant’s mother was injured when the thieves were removing her bangle.

Police said they have initiated a probe and analysis of CCTV footage of the nearby locality is going on to ascertain the identity of the accused.

A case has been registered at Hadapsar police station under sections of 458, 394, 380 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).