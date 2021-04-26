Elderly couple robbed of valuables worth 15.8 lakh in Aundh

A senior citizen couple was robbed by three unidentified people who forcefully entered their house and locked them inside their bathroom on Sunday evening, according to their complaint to Pune police.

The three were carrying a knife and allegedly beat up the cook working for the elderly couple, according to their complaint. The men opened the wooden cupboard in the couple’s bedroom and ransacked it to find and flee with ₹70,000 cash, diamond and gold jewellery, and U.S dollars, collectively worth ₹15, 80,000, according to the police.

The three spoke in Hindi and threatened to kill the couple if they informed the police, according to their complaint.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by 73-year-old woman who was with her husband and their cook in their house in Sadhu Vaswani Nagar area of Aundh at 8:30pm on Sunday when the theft took place.

Police sub inspector Mohandas Jadhav of Chaturshringi police station who is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 342 (wrongful confinement), 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 392 (robbery), 506(2) (criminal intimidation), and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chaturshringi police station.

