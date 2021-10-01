Electric two-wheelers have shown a higher growth rate in Pune as compared to four-wheelers: RTO data

State tourism and environment minister Aaditya Thackeray announced in Pune on Wednesday that from April 22, 2022, all government offices will only purchase electric vehicles, specifically electric four-wheelers.

Data with the Regional Transport Office (RTO) shows that while demand for electric vehicles is picking up in the city, electric two-wheelers have shown a higher growth rate in Pune as compared to four-wheelers.

The RTO data covers a four-year period and the lack of charging stations is being cited as one of the reasons for electric four-wheelers not faring as well as the two-wheelers in Pune.

This year, from January to September, a total of 131 electric cars have been registered, while in the same duration 1,952 electric two-wheelers were registered in Pune.

Over the last four years, the number of electric two- wheelers registered has been steadily increasing - in 2018 it was 510, in 2019 it was 844, and in 2020 it doubled to 1,672.

For registration of electric cars, in 2018 it was 21, then in 2019 it was 29, last year it went up to 151 and now this year, 131 have been registered as of September 30.

“There is good registration and sale of electric two- wheelers in Pune and over the last four years the number is going up. Many people prefer to buy electric bikes due to the increase in fuel prices. At the same time, electric cars are not many,” said Sanjeev Bhor, deputy region transport officer at Pune RTO.

“One of the main reasons behind electric cars not selling is the number of electric charging stations in and around the city. Not everyone who buys the car has a personal charging point at home, so they have to depend on a service centre or some other private charging station. Once the number of charging stations increase, sales will pick up,” he added.