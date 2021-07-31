Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Electricity consumption in Pune drops by 50 pc in commercial category due to Covid restrictions

By Abhay Khairnar
PUBLISHED ON JUL 31, 2021 09:18 PM IST
PUNE: The electricity and other energy consumption for commercial establishments came down almost by 50 per cent in Pune city due to the Covid-induced measures like lockdowns.

The electricity consumption by the commercial sector in 2018-19 was 1,324 million units (MU) which dropped to 743 MU in 2019-20.

The Pune Municipal Corporation published the ESR (Environment Status Report) for 2020-21 on Friday and gave the energy consumption details. Even the energy consumption by industrial areas came down drastically. In 2018-19, energy consumption by the industrial sector was 1,460 MU which came down to 1,146 MU in 2019-20.

PMC collected data from MSEDCL (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Corporation Limited).

Interestingly, though the energy consumption came down in industrial, commercial, municipal and other sectors, it remained almost the same in residential sector. Though many people left for their hometown or shifted to rural areas, the energy consumption remains constant in the residential sector as many people started working from home.

PMC mentioned in the ESR that mainly electricity, LPG, petrol, diesel, kerosene, CNG and PNG are the sources of energy in the city. There is a slight drop in all these sectors during 2019-20, according to PMC’s ESR.

Electricity consumption (in MU)

Residential category

Year/ Electricity consumption

2017-18/2,026

2018-19/2,194

2019-20/2,044

Commercial category

2017-18/1,277

2018-19 /1,324

2019-20/743

