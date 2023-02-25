Employees to get time off to cast vote, shops within 100-meter radius of polling stations to remain closed

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT Correspondent
Feb 25, 2023 10:55 PM IST

The district administration issued a circular on Saturday directing all private organisations, industries and traders to grant staff two hours time off to vote in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections

PUNE The district administration issued a circular on Saturday directing all private organisations, industries and traders to grant staff two hours time off to vote in the Kasba Peth and Chinchwad by-elections.

As many polling stations are in the central business areas, police have instructed to keep them closed on voting day today (February 26).

