Engineer beaten up for using gravel from another project to fix potholes

A civil engineer was beaten up by truck drivers in Lonikalbhor village for taking gravel from trucks meant for another project to fix potholes in the village road where he lives, according to the police. Eight people have been booked based on a statement recorded by the injured man from the hospital.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Anil Jagtap (39), a resident of Jagtap Mala in Tarde village of Haveli, Pune. Jagtap has a diploma in civil engineering and works in a private company in Kothrud.

Jagtap has sustained scratches on his face and arms and some blunt force injuries on the body but has escaped without any serious injury, according to the police.

He was not contracted to do the work but he allegedly took it upon himself to fix the potholes in the road, according to the police.

“He was stopping the vehicles and taking a bit of gravel from trucks carrying gravel that were passing from their village. The owners of these trucks and Jagtap have an old dispute and this became a reason for violence,” said assistant police inspector Shrishailya Chiwadshetty of Lonikalbhor police station who is investigating the case.

Jagtap has identified eight people who have been booked in the case. The truck owners insisted that Jagtap not take gravel from their trucks which were purchased by someone else.

A case under sections for rioting and 324 of Indian Penal Code along with Section 4(25) of Arms Act was registered at Loniklabhor police station.